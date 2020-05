GlaxoSmithKline is selling $3.45 billion worth of shares in Unilever's Indian business on the open market, one of the bookrunners organising the transaction told Reuters.

The 5.7% stake in Hindustan Unilever, now put on the market, was accepted by GSK as payment for the sale of malted drink brand Horlicks and other nutrition brands to Unilever, agreed in late 2018.

GSK declined to comment.

IFR earlier reported the transaction.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

