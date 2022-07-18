GSK spins off $36 billion consumer-healthcare business Haleon

Haleon generated nearly £10 billion in revenue last year, up from around £4 billion in 2014. Chief Executive Brian McNamara has said he expects the company to grow sales 4% to 6% a year in the medium term—above the industry average of 3% to 4%—partly by boosting online sales and expanding further into emerging markets. Haleon is also betting on two prescription drug “switches" over the next four years, a regulatory process that allows the sale of certain well-established prescription drugs as over-the-counter medicines, to drive growth.