Home >Companies >News >GSK to take 10% stake in Germany's CureVac for $163 million
Photo: Mint
Photo: Mint

GSK to take 10% stake in Germany's CureVac for $163 million

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2020, 12:45 PM IST Reuters

CureVac's existing COVID-19 mRNA and rabies vaccines research programmes are not included in the deal

Britain's GSK said on Monday it would invest 130 million pounds ($163 million) to buy a 10% stake in Germany's CureVac, launching a collaboration to develop up to five mRNA-based vaccines with technology already being used by the biotech company to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

CureVac's existing COVID-19 mRNA and rabies vaccines research programmes are not included in the deal, the companies said.

CureVac said in June it would start human trials of an experimental vaccine for treating COVID-19 in the country.

The company, based in Tuebingen and backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is using the so-called messenger RNA approach that has also been adopted by BioNTech and its partner Pfizer as well as Moderna.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) logo is seen on top of GSK Asia House in Singapore. (Photo: Reuters)

FDA says to review side effect of GSK's multiple myeloma drug

1 min read . 10 Jul 2020
An employee of German biopharmaceutical company CureVac, demonstrates research workflow on a vaccine for the coronavirus disease at a laboratory in Tuebingen, Germany (File photo: Reuters)

Coronavirus latest: Germany's CureVac starts human trials for Covid-19 vaccine

2 min read . 17 Jun 2020
Passengers wearing personal protective equipment for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) queue at the check-in counters of Emirates airline (REUTERS)

Airline industry disruption due to Covid-19 has far-reaching effects: Moody's

3 min read . 12:15 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout