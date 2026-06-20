G.S.K. Velu’s Maxivision eyes west India push ahead of listing next year

G.S.K. Velu-backed Maxivision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals is targeting a major expansion in western India, as it prepares for a public listing next year.
Velu, the chairman and managing director of the eyecare chain, told Mint in an interview that the Hyderabad-based company is expected to launch its initial public offering (IPO) process next year, as part of a broader plan to take his three healthcare ventures public over the next three years.
Diagnostic chain Neuberg Diagnostics—where Velu serves as chairman—is likely to be the first to list, followed by Maxivision Eye Hospitals and then medtech firm Trivitron Healthcare, where he is chairman and managing director. South Indian multispecialty chain Kauvery Hospital, where Velu is a director and mentor, is also likely to list in this timeframe.