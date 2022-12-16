GST Council meet to consider rule changes1 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2022, 10:26 PM IST
At the 48th GST Council meeting to be held virtually, central and state finance ministers will consider clarifying on provisions.
NEW DELHI : Federal indirect tax body, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will on Saturday consider more than a dozen rule changes to bring clarity on tax provisions aimed at reducing disputes, a person informed about the Centre-state discussions said.