GST Council meet to consider rule changes

The Council, chaired by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will also consider proposals to de-criminalise Central GST Act, Aadhaar- based biometric authentication of GST registrants, amendments on the timeline of tax refunds to exclude delays by the taxpayer and changes to various forms to improve reporting requirements, the person said. Efforts are now focused on de-criminalising GST law and bringing clarity to provisions even as a restructuring of the slabs and rates to restore tax neutrality of the indirect tax system is pending due to unfavourable economic conditions.An email sent to the finance ministry remained unanswered till press time.