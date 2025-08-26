GST department imposes three orders on Eternal, seeks ₹40 crore as tax demand and penalty

The Goods and Services Tax department has imposed three orders on Eternal, which owns the Zomato and Blinkit brands, imposing a total tax demand of over ₹40 crore which included interest and penalty reported PTI.

The report added that all these orders have been received from the Joint Commissioner-4 Bengaluru for the period from July 2017 to March 2020.

Eternal, which comprises four major businesses – Zomato, Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure – said it will file appeals against the tax demand orders.

"The company has received 3 orders on 25 August 2025 for the period July 2017 to March 2020 passed by Joint Commissioner, Appeals-4, Bengaluru, confirming total demand of GST of ₹17,19,11,762 with interest of ₹21,42,14,791 and penalty of INR 1,71,91,177," PTI quoted Eternal as saying in a late night regulatory filing on Monday.

"We believe that we have a strong case on merits, backed by view from lawyers and the company will be filing appeals against the orders before the appropriate authority," it added.

GST slab rationalisation: Earlier on August 25, the Karnataka Hosiery and Garment Association on Monday urged the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council to rationalise tax slabs on garments and hosiery items and bring petroleum products under the indirect tax regime.

The association said multiple GST rates on garments create confusion, increase compliance burdens, and raise costs for consumers.

“A uniform 5 per cent GST rate across all garments and hosiery products will reduce price volatility, curb inflationary pressures on common people, improve compliance, reduce classification disputes, and provide a level playing field for MSMEs and organised players,” PTI quoted Sajjan Raj Mehta, chairman of the association’s taxation committee, as saying in a statement addressed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and GST Council members.

The body also pressed for inclusion of petroleum products under GST, noting that petrol, diesel, and other fuels outside the tax framework lead to cascading taxes and higher input costs across industries.

“Their inclusion will enhance transparency, lower overall costs of goods and services, benefit logistics and textile sectors where transportation is a major expense, and ensure a uniform tax structure across states, avoiding wide fuel price disparities,” it said.