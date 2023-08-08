GST impact: Mobile Premier League to slash 350 jobs

In an email sent late Tuesday evening to all employees, MPL founders Sai Srinivas and Shubh Malhotra said: "Last month has been extremely challenging and uncertain for all of us. We want to thank each and every one of you for the strength and courage you have shown. Last week, it was confirmed that a 28% GST will be levied on the full deposit value rather than on Gross Gaming Revenue. The new rules will increase our tax burden by as much as 350-400%. As a business, one can prepare for a 50% or even a 100% increase, but adjusting to a sudden increase of this magnitude means we need to make some very tough decisions."