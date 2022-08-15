GST officials detect tax credit abuse with data analytics

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has detected a case of evasion of customs duty by way of willful mis-declaration in the description of certain items imported for use in the manufacture of mobile phones. This resulted in wrongful use of ineligible duty exemption benefits amounting to more than ₹2217 crores, it said. Investigations were concluded and a showcase notice has been issued. A sum of ₹60 crore has been recovered in the case, the communication said.