New GST rates: Changes in milk prices? Amul MD Jayen Mehta clarifies cost for pouch and UHT milk — Check details

Milk prices to drop? Amul has on September 11 clarified speculation that cost of milk is set to drop from September 22, once the government's goods and services tax (GST) rate rationalisation comes into effect, ANI reported.
Speaking to the news agency, Jayen Mehta, MD of Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets Amul products, said that prices of pouch and packaged milk will remain unchanged, as they were not subject to GST even before the reforms. Amul is among India's most popular dairy brands.
“There is no change proposed in prices of fresh pouch milk as there is no reduction in GST. It has always been zero percent GST on pouch milk,” Mehta said.
The clarification from Amul comes after some reports suggested that cost of pouch milk could reduced from ₹4 to ₹3, effective from September 22. But Mehta pointed out that this is “inaccurate” as pouch milk has always been exempt from GST.
The relief under the new tax structure will only apply to UHT milk, which will now become cheaper with the GST rate cut from 5 per cent to nil. “Only longlife UHT milk prices will be reduced with effect from September 22 due to reduction in GST from 5 per cent to Nil.” he said.
On September 3, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the 56th GST Council's decision to approve the Centre's GST reform measures in order to ease cost of living and boost economic activity. Among other things, the GST rates were rationalised into two slabs — 5 per cent and 18 per cent , from the current four (5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent, and 28 per cent).
(With inputs from ANI)
