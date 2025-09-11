Subscribe

New GST rates: Changes in milk prices? Amul MD Jayen Mehta clarifies cost for pouch and UHT milk — Check details

Amul confirmed that there will be no change in packaged milk prices as it is not subject to GST, while price of UHT milk, which was earlier taxed at 5% rate and now brought to nil, will see cost reduction from September 22. Here's all you need to know… 

Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Published11 Sep 2025, 04:28 PM IST
Advertisement
Amul confirmed that there will be no change in pouched milk prices as it is not subject to GST, but price of UHT milk will see cost reduction from September 22.
Amul confirmed that there will be no change in pouched milk prices as it is not subject to GST, but price of UHT milk will see cost reduction from September 22. (HT File )

Milk prices to drop? Amul on September 11 clarified speculation that the cost of milk could drop from September 22, once the government's goods and services tax (GST) rate rationalisation comes into effect, ANI reported.

Advertisement

Speaking to the news agency, Jayen Mehta, MD of Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets Amul products, said that prices of pouch and packaged milk will remain unchanged, as they were not subject to GST even before the reforms. Amul is among India's most popular dairy brands.

Also Read | iPhone 17: Blinkit to deliver Apple device from this date. Check details here

GST rate: No reduction in pouch milk prices

“There is no change proposed in prices of fresh pouch milk as there is no reduction in GST. It has always been zero per cent GST on pouch milk,” Mehta said.

The clarification from Amul comes after some reports suggested that the cost of pouch milk could be reduced from 4 to 3, effective from September 22. But Mehta pointed out that this is “inaccurate” as pouch milk has always been exempt from GST.

Advertisement
Also Read | Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's Biocon opens first US manufacturing unit: All we know

UHT Milk prices to see reduction this month

The relief under the new tax structure will only apply to Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk, which will now become cheaper with the GST rate cut from 5 per cent to nil. “Only long-life UHT milk prices will be reduced with effect from September 22 due to the reduction in GST from 5 per cent to nil,” he said.

Also Read | Did Trump tariffs trigger GST reform? Here's what FM Sitharaman says

What is UHT Milk?

  • UHT or Ultra-High Temperature / Ultra Heat Treatment processing, involves heating milk to at least 135°C for a few seconds to kill nearly all microorganisms and creating a sterile product.
  • This process, combined with aseptic packaging such as tetra packs allows milk to have a long shelf life (many months) even without refrigeration.

On September 3, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the 56th GST Council's decision to approve the Centre's GST reform measures in order to ease cost of living and boost economic activity. Among other things, the GST rates were rationalised into two slabs — 5 per cent and 18 per cent , from the current four (5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent, and 28 per cent).

Advertisement

(With inputs from ANI)

 
 
AmulMilk Prices
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesNewsNew GST rates: Changes in milk prices? Amul MD Jayen Mehta clarifies cost for pouch and UHT milk — Check details
Read Next Story