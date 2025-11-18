GST cuts to boost urban demand, especially for packaged food: Marico CEO
Marico expects demand to rise as GST cuts lift urban packaged-food sales and rural markets stay steady, said MD & CEO Saugata Gupta. GST disruption and high input costs affected the quarter, but easing copra prices and stable volumes support a firmer outlook.
NEW DELHI : Homegrown fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Marico Ltd expects India's urban demand, especially in categories such as packaged foods, to perk up in the coming quarters aided by tailwinds from the recently-cut goods and services tax rates. This sets up a more stable outlook for the company after a quarter marked by input cost rise and tax-related disruption.