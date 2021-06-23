Guenter Butschek to step down as CEO & MD of Tata Motors

Tata Motors – country’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer – on Thursday announced that Guenter Buschek will step down as the chief executive and managing director of the company from June 30 and will continue to as a consultant till the end of the fiscal year.

The Mumbai based vehicle maker has decided to promoted Girish Wagh, the current president of the commercial vehicle business, as an executive director to the board of directors.

Earlier this year, Tata Motors announced former Daimler executive, Marc Llistosella as the new chief executive after Butschek, but the company reversed its decision due to some unknown reasons.

“I would like to thank Guenter for leading Tata Motors successfully over the last 5 years and creating a strong foundation for the future. I look forward to his continued inputs as a consultant to the Company," said a N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons.

“Leading Tata Motors over the last 5 years was an exciting experience. The business fundamentals are stronger, and we are well positioned to leverage the opportunities in both commercial and passenger vehicles. I look forward to my continued association with the company as a consultant in the coming months," said Guenter Butschek.

As result of the stringent cost cutting measures to improve profitability and cash flow, and introduction of new products, Tata Motors has been witnessing significant recovery in its passenger and commercial vehicle businesses in the second half of FY 21 despite the adverse impact of the pandemic.

The company has also separated its passenger vehicle business as a standalone subsidiary to attract potential investments from strategic and non-strategic investors.

“Tata Motors’ domestic business has successfully transitioned to a Business Unit structure with the Commercial Vehicles Division headed by Mr Girish Wagh and the Passenger Vehicle Division headed by Mr Shailesh Chandra. The Executive Committee is an experienced leadership team that has been successfully scripting the turnaround of the company and will continue to drive the business," the company said in a statement.

It further mentioned that Girish Wagh, Shailesh Chandra and Thierry Bollore will work closely with chairman, Mr N Chandrasekaran.

Tata Motors has been making a strong pivot towards electric mobility under the current management and the company will continue to collaborate with other Tata Group companies to come up with new electric offerings in the passenger vehicle, small commercial vehicle and buss segments.

In JLR as well, the company has announced the ‘Reimage’ strategy wherein the British carmaker will reposition and redesign Jaguar as an all-electric luxury car brand by 2025 and Land Rover will also evolve as a manufacturer of luxury electric sports utility vehicles globallys.

Electric vehicles will form 60% of Land Rover’s annual sales by 2030 and the company will expects to stop sales of combustion engine vehicles by 2036 as part of JLR’s overall aims to become ‘net zero carbon business’ (carbon neutral) by 2039.

