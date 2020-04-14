Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that a detailed set of guidelines will be brought out about the conditional withdrawal of lockdown from 20 April, keeping in mind the interests of daily wage earners and farmers.

The conditional withdrawal of lockdown will be permitted only in those areas where the spread has either been contained or prevented.

Modi said people with a hand to mouth existence were his family. “One of my priorities is to ensure their hardship is mitigated. Through the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, we have taken every effort to help them. We will keep their interest in their mind. Now the rabbi harvesting is on. Centre and states are working together to ensure farmers face less problems.," Modi added.

The Prime Minister also assured that the country has enough stock of food grains. “Supply chain problems are being addressed. Health infrastructure is also being addressed," Modi said.

Policy experts have been suggesting that the lockdown could be gradually eased by careful prioritising of sectors. Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman of federal policy think tank NITI Aayog had told Mint in an interview published on Monday that the easing of restrictions on movement has to focus on sectors such as exports and essential commodities more broadly defined to include FMCG goods, where demand has not been derailed by the crisis.

Employment generating sectors such as real estate and infrastructure that have a multiplier effect in the economy is also a priority area to be allowed to function, with adequate safeguards, Kumar had said.

In his address, Modi highlighted the need for following restraint and noted that people are welcoming the traditional new year with great sobriety by staying indoors. “I see how people with great restraint, stay at home and celebrate with sobriety. This is laudable. I wish good health to all of you," Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that India’s approach has relied on prevention, by introducing screening at airports, quarantines for people who come from abroad and subsequently, the 21-day lockdown.

