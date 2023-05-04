RPSG’s Too Yumm brand forays into namkeen category; eyes Rs100 crore sales in 12 months

“We are always exploring new targets in this segment and we continue to do so. We are very clear that any acquisition will be done with a long-term view and should fit into the larger strategy of FMCG that we as an organization have set up," he added. The company has a three pronged strategy for its consumer goods business with a play in—personal care, foods and Ayurveda. “If things fit into these three broad strategies and the specific blueprint we have for each of them, that’s when we will seriously look at it. We don’t want to just acquire for the sake of acquiring," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}