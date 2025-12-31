Guinea Plans Defense Against Bauxite Miner’s $28.9 Billion Claim

(Bloomberg) -- Guinea plans to defend Axis International Ltd.’s $28.9 billion arbitration claim, saying that it terminated the firm’s bauxite-mining permit for violating an industry code.

United Arab Emirates-based company filed the claim against Guinea for revoking its mining rights in May. Axis, which says it’s the country’s second-largest bauxite producer, submitted its arbitration claim to the International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes, an arm of the World Bank.

“Guinea is ready to defend its interests,” Minister of Mines and Geology Bouna Sylla said by phone from the nation’s capital, Conakry. “We will go to arbitration, but Axis is not in the right.”

The arbitration comes as President Mamadi Doumbouya, the leader of Guinea’s military junta, seeks to attract more mining investors to the West African nation. The country is the top exporter of bauxite, a raw material that’s refined into alumina, the main feedstock for making aluminum, and earlier this year it started shipments from Simandou, one of the world’s largest iron-ore deposits.

The dispute also reflects a broader push by African governments to increase their share of resource revenues. Guinea’s government has terminated a number of older concessions because it says they failed to comply with its rules. That includes the Axis permit that covered a bauxite mine at Boffa, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) northwest of Conakry.

“The permit was canceled based on violations of the mining code and the general tax code of the Republic of Guinea,” Sylla said. “The company wasn’t involved itself in mining operations but subcontracted the permit with two other companies from which it was receiving $2 on each ton, while making no investment and paying no taxes.”

Axis said the reason Guinea gave for canceling its permit was because the mine wasn’t operating, a claim that wasn’t true.

“The law is on our side,” Axis founder and Chairman Pankaj Oswal said in emailed response to questions. “International investment law exists precisely to protect mining investors facing these types of situations.”

