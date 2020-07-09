Gujarat cancels 2018 tariff hike to Adani, Tata, Essar's ultra mega power plants

When coal prices in Indonesia escalated, the three power generators filed for compensatory tariffs from the procuring states so as to pass on the additional fuel costs. CGPL had signed PPAs with five states — Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana - while Adani Power had signed supply agreements with Gujarat and Haryana. EPGL was seen to be better placed among the three plants as it has a PPA only with Gujarat. GUVNL is the primary power procurer from all three plants and its 2018 decision to allow compensate the power producers for the rising fuel costs was expected to bring relief to their operations and to the banks that feared the loans to these projects turning sour. The new tariffs were expected to be between ₹3.10 and ₹3.50 per kilowatt-hour at the time of the tariff hike approval.