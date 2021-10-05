OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Gujarat Gas hikes CNG and PNG prices. Check details
Listen to this article

Following the steep 62 per cent hike in prices of domestically produced gas announced by the Centre last week, Gujarat Gas on Tuesday increased the retail price of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) by 2.50 and 9.50 respectively.

On Monday, Mahanagar Gas had increased the retail price of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) by 2 each with immediate effect.

Given the massive increase in supply side cost, the company is constrained to increase the base price of CNG by 20/kg and domestic PNG by 2/SCM in and around Mumbai, MGL said in a statement.

On October 1, the Centre increased the price of natural gas produced from domestic fields by 62% to $2.9 per unit, the first increase in two years that will hit consumers by steeply pushing up cost of CNG and PNG.

More details awaited

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout