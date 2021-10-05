Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gujarat Gas hikes CNG and PNG prices. Check details

A CNG Pump Station attendant filling CNG gas in a car 
1 min read . 09:27 AM IST Livemint

The government raised the price of natural gas produced from domestic fields by 62% to $2.9 per unit

Following the steep 62 per cent hike in prices of domestically produced gas announced by the Centre last week, Gujarat Gas on Tuesday increased the retail price of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) by 2.50 and 9.50 respectively.

On Monday, Mahanagar Gas had increased the retail price of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) by 2 each with immediate effect.

Given the massive increase in supply side cost, the company is constrained to increase the base price of CNG by 20/kg and domestic PNG by 2/SCM in and around Mumbai, MGL said in a statement.

On October 1, the Centre increased the price of natural gas produced from domestic fields by 62% to $2.9 per unit, the first increase in two years that will hit consumers by steeply pushing up cost of CNG and PNG.

More details awaited

