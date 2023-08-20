Gujarat Gas increases industrial gas rates to ₹40.83/scm, says report1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 06:00 PM IST
The rise in the prices of industrial gas by Gujarat Gas comes after 5 consecutive price cuts in 2023
Gujarat Gas Limited has raised the prices of industrial gas from ₹38.43/scm to ₹40.83/scm, news platform CNBC-TV18 reported on Sunday. The new prices will come into effect from 21 August (Monday), the report added. The rise in the prices of industrial gas by Gujarat Gas comes after 5 consecutive price cuts in 2023.