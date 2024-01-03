Gujarat signs deal worth ₹7.17 trillion with 58 companies ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit
AHMEDABAD : India's Gujarat state on Wednesday signed initial investment agreements worth ₹7.17 trillion ($86.07 billion) with 58 companies operating in sectors such as energy, oil and gas, and chemicals, its government said.
