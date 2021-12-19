Gulf airline Emirates looks forward to operate at its full capacity in India

Sarhan said the airline has ramped up flight frequencies globally and expects to return to profitability over the next 18 months. "In line with the easing of travel restrictions worldwide, we've ramped up flight frequencies across our network and deployed our iconic A380 aircraft on 25 destinations. "We're well on the path to recovery. We've restored 90% of our pre-pandemic network, and we expect to return to profitability over the next 18 months," he added.