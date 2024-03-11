Gupshup rides AI wave amid higher client spend
Average client spend increased by about 10% in the past year, much of it driven by artificial intelligence, Gupshup's chief product officer Gaurav Kachhawa said in an interview.
Bengaluru: SaaS-based conversational messaging platform Gupshup, which claims to serve about 80% of India's unicorns (startups valued at $1 billion or more), has benefitted from the boom in artificial intelligence and is seeing an increase in client budgets for experimental digital initiatives, a top executive at the firm told Mint.