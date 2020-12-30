Gurgaon-based IT company to hire 500 IT professionals

In a bid to boost remote work culture, leading software solutions company - Daffodil Software is planning to recruit remote location employees in different technical roles. The company announced the launch of its 'Work from Anywhere' job hunt today, which would be conducted all across the country.

The IT services provider said they would be hiring 500 new employees, demonstrating a business growth of 45% amid COVID-19.

After the 'work from home' culture has been embraced globally due to the pandemic, organizations are now focusing on giving their employees the best competitive advantage of 'work from anywhere' promoting employee flexibility and comfort. Similarly, Daffodil has also realized the sustainability of 'work from anywhere' and its importance in increasing employee experience and also their work productivity.

The company said, last year's growth strengthened the management's decision to introduce new opportunities for its remote employees. Daffodil's growth can be attributed to the timely project management, delivery, and sheer tenacity and adaptability shown by its employees in these unprecedented times.

The company was able to deliver large software projects because of its advanced tools and training imparted to the employees which enabled them to continue with the workflow without any hiccups in a work from home setup. "The drastic changes brought by the pandemic in the global work culture has made us adopt a new concept and lifestyle.

The new normal 'work from home' has been now shifted to 'work from anywhere' and has made it convenient for many remote job seekers to get hired and make the most of such opportunities.

We look forward to creating an optimal environment for our remote employees focusing on employee experience, said Yogesh Agarwal, CEO and Founder, Daffodil Software.

For more than 20 years, Daffodil Software has been a trusted software technology partner to organizations across the globe. With our roots into innovation, tech agility, and time-proven processes, our team of 800+ technologists strive to shape the tech industry and help businesses elevate their value proposition through technology.

