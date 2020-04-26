Gurgaon MNCs may have to allow work from home till July: Official

NEW DELHI : With cases of covid-19 spreading across the country, multinational companies and IT enabled companies may have to look at ways to let their employees work from home until July, Gurgaon metropolitan authority CEO and Haryana additional chief secretary V S Kundu told the Press Trust of India.

This comes a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with chief ministers to decide the future plan to tackle the spread of the disease. Various states have pushed for an extension of the lockdown but have demanded certain relaxations. The second phase of lockdown comes to an end on 3 May.

The suggestion could have an impact in these companies which have been working from home since March.

“As of now it appears this advisory for work from home will continue till end of July. All those who have offices in Gurgaon should continue to work from home to the extent possible," Kundu, who is in charge of handling covid-19 for Gurgaon district, told PTI.

"It is advisable that companies should ensure that as many employees as possible work from home. This might not be possible in the case of industries and the manufacturing sector but should be followed wherever possible," he added.

Gurgaon is home to many multinational companies and technology giants, including Infosys, Google, Facebook and Microsoft. Also known as the millennium city, itis also a hub for business process outsourcing (BPO) firms like Genpact, WNS and Convergys which work 24/7 serving clients across geographies including the US, Europe and Australia.

India has been under a lockdown since 25 March. Haryana government had announced a state-wide lockdown from 22 March and had also stopped the movement of public transport vehicles. Haryana has over 250 positive cases of the disease. The highest number of cases within the state are from Gurgaon.

The second phase of the lockdown saw the agricultural and manufacturing sector in Haryana open up while following social distancing norms.

"I suspect this will be advisory in nature, encouraging IT/ITES and MNC firms to continue WFH as far as possible. This may well set the direction for other metros too, where a sudden ramp-of employees getting back to work would inevitably mean a jump in Covid-19 spread, but with Gurgaon there's a state boundary (Delhi-Haryana) in the picture. In any case, post-lockdown, resuming work from offices would have to be in phases, to maintain social distancing in buildings, offices and public transport. This is particularly so for Gurgaon’s high-density clusters like Cyber City or Unitech Cyber Park or Horizon Centre. Specifically, there are concerns about opening up the Delhi-Gurgaon border with a large numbers crossing over - especially heading from Delhi and elsewhere into Gurgaon, which would be a major vector for spread across the NCR, " said Prasanto K Roy, policy consultant.

Nandita Mathur contributed to this story.

