Certain co-investors/affiliates of MO Alternate Investment Advisors Private Limited invested Rs. 250 crore in VVDN Technologies Private Limited, a Gurugram-based company engaged in the business of Product Engineering and Electronics product manufacturing. In April 2023, an investment of ₹350 crore was concluded by India Business Excellence Fund IV. Prior to this, India Business Excellence Fund III had invested ₹250 crore in Jan 2020.

“This investment reaffirms MOAIAPL’s faith in VVDN and its business model. This investment will accelerate VVDN’s growth plans and help the company in hyperscaling the business. The funds would be utilized for further expansion of manufacturing facility and development labs which will help us serve our customers better, improve our capabilities, and create value for all the stakeholders of the Company," said Puneet Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO, of VVDN Technologies.

“We are very excited to extend our partnership with the Company. Our faith and trust in the management team have only accelerated after our first round of investment in Jan 2020. VVDN, driven by its product design & engineering, and manufacturing capabilities, is uniquely positioned to provide an integrated solution for new-age technology products and capture the upcoming growth," said Prakash Bagla, Managing Director and Head of the manufacturing sector at MOAIAPL.

Established in 2007 by Bhupender Saharan, Puneet Agarwal, Vivek Bansal, and Murali Jayraman, the Company is an integrated product engineering and manufacturing service provider with the ability to convert an idea/concept into a final electronic product. The company has a large customer base including leading global semiconductor companies and OEMs across multiple areas like networking &Wi-Fi, vision, IoT (Internet of Things), 5G and data center, and cloud and mobile apps.

VVDN is one of the fastest-growing engineering and manufacturing players out of India which is innovating for the next era using technologies such as NTN, Generative AI, Analytics, etc. The company has grown ~5X in the last three years from FY20.