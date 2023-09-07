Gurgaon-based VVDN raises ₹259 crore from Motilal Oswal Alternative Investment Advisors1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 02:33 PM IST
MOAIAPL invests Rs. 250 crore in VVDN Technologies, a Gurugram-based electronics manufacturing company
Certain co-investors/affiliates of MO Alternate Investment Advisors Private Limited invested Rs. 250 crore in VVDN Technologies Private Limited, a Gurugram-based company engaged in the business of Product Engineering and Electronics product manufacturing. In April 2023, an investment of ₹350 crore was concluded by India Business Excellence Fund IV. Prior to this, India Business Excellence Fund III had invested ₹250 crore in Jan 2020.