Gurugram-based high-frequency trading firm Graviton Research Capital has turned its two 39-year-old founders, Nishil Gupta and Ankit Gupta, into billionaires after a sharp surge in profits at its Singapore-based unit boosted the company's valuation, Bloomberg reported.

Graviton Research Capital (Singapore) Pte's profit jumped 166% to $142.4 million for the year ended March 2026, according to a filing with Singapore's Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, the news outlet stated.

The Singapore subsidiary also recorded a 112% increase in revenue to $239.4 million, the company reportedly told the news outlet in response to queries.

The strong performance has helped push the valuation of the Gurugram-based firm up by a third since March 2025.

Nishil and Ankit, who are not related and hold equal stakes in the company, are now worth approximately $1 billion each, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

"Our Singapore entity's growth reflects the strong momentum in our global business," a company spokesperson was quoted as saying in an email by Bloomberg.

Graviton steps up global expansion According to Bloomberg, the company is recruiting across Singapore, Amsterdam and India. It also appointed Adam Celentano as its chief operating officer in the US two months ago, with a mandate to expand its business in the American market.

The company continues to hire talent to strengthen its international operations and is building its presence across global markets, including Europe and the US, the spokesperson said.

Founded in 2014, Graviton was built by Nishil and Ankit, who met while studying mathematics at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. The duo developed the firm into India's first billion-dollar quantitative trading venture by trading stocks and derivatives in the domestic equity market.

The founders have divided responsibilities based on their respective expertise. Nishil, 39, a former vice president at quantitative investment firm WorldQuant, focuses on model design and risk architecture, while Ankit, also 39, concentrates on technology and systems.

Graviton operates through small, semi-autonomous teams, following a structure similar to multi-strategy hedge funds, Bloomberg reported.

Competition puts pressure on India's trading business While Graviton's international business has expanded rapidly, its domestic operations have faced pressure from a tougher trading environment and growing competition.

Revenue at the company's Indian unit declined 11% to ₹22,800 crore for the year ended March 2026, while profit fell 25% to ₹8,840 crore, Bloomberg citing a filing made available by data service provider Tofler.

Personnel expenses at the Indian business, however, increased 21% to ₹11,600 crore during the same period.

The company attributed the decline in its domestic performance to "headwinds" in the Indian trading environment, Bloomberg reported.

Graviton's billion-dollar valuation Graviton was valued at $1.46 billion based on the financial statements of its Indian parent and Singapore subsidiary for the year ended March 2025, according to Bloomberg.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index counts the valuations of the Indian parent and Singapore subsidiary separately, based on the companies' accounting practices. The latest increase in the firm's valuation has taken the estimated wealth of both founders to around $1 billion each.

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