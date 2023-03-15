Gynoveda raises $10M in Series A funding led by India Alternatives Fund

With the help of this funding, the company aims to raise awareness about the importance of menstrual health on a grassroot level, making Ayurveda the first choice for women’s healthcare. Hence, the funds will be deployed to double down on strengthening R&D, formulating new ayurvedic offerings, onboarding talent, expanding distribution channels and increasing brand awareness. Currently, empowering women via D2C channels like the website, and e-commerce marketplaces, Gynoveda plans to step into the offline domain in the near future to reach women across the breadth and depth of India..