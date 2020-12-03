H-1B ruling offers relief to American IT firms, workers

Tighter H-1B visa rules will not come into effect from 7 December after a US court ruled against two H-1B regulations proposed by the Trump administration to restrict the ability of American companies to hire foreign employees. The ruling come as major relief to thousands of skilled Indian workers as well as Indian and American IT companies.

The new rules, now invalid, would have dramatically reduced US businesses’ ability to hire skilled foreign workers and irreparably hurt companies and the economy by forcing businesses to discharge current employees. It could have disrupted ongoing projects and imposed significant costs, in some cases forcing companies to transfer work to locations outside the US.

Also read: India’s quest to fix its payments puzzle

The H-1B visa, heavily used by Indian IT professionals, is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

In October, the Trump administration announced salary requirements on companies employing skilled foreign workers and limits on speciality occupations because of coronavirus-related job losses.

Under the new rules, minimum wages for H-1B workers were set to rise by an average of 40% across roles and locations, pricing them out of the market in several areas. The US department of homeland security changed the definition of speciality occupation, employee-employer relationship and limited the validity of an H-1B visa for one year, instead of three, for a worker placed at a third-party worksite.

The Interim Final Rule was set to go into effect on 7 December but will not now as a result of the ruling by judge Jeffrey White in the US district court for the Northern District of California.

White held that the evidence did not support the US government’s assertion that the unemployment crisis was caused by the pandemic.

“We welcome the court decision that clearly recognizes the importance of the high-skill visa programs to the United States; and that the IFRs issued previously did not hold legal statute," said industry body Nasscom in a statement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via