H&M set for a successful five years in India: Einola

NEW DELHI : At the end of October, Janne Einola, the country manager for Swedish fast fashion retailer Hennes and Mauritz (H&M)’s India operations, will step down. Over the last five years, he helped the brand get a firm footing with 48 stores and also oversaw the expansion of its online presence. In an interview, Einola said though the world’s second-largest retailer plans to shut 250 stores globally, it plans to expand its footprint in India. Edited excerpts:

You are leaving India after five years. Why now?

It is a wonderful country and it has been a fantastic five years. I feel that in the current situation, I would like to take a small break from my work life, after 23 years, and focus a bit on my family and spend time on those things that I have not had time to focus on. Then I will look into what I want to do in the future. Of course, questions have been raised on whether I’m leaving because of the performance. I don’t think that is relevant. We had a fantastic ride in India with more than 40% year-on-year growth. We have opened 48 stores across 24 cities and launched H&M.com, besides selling on Myntra. All of them are doing well.

How bad was the impact of the lockdown on your business?

If you see the nine months report (earnings ended 31 August), we were down 31% (net sales) and Q3 sales (1 June to 31August) declined 50% in India (year-on-year). Stores were more or less closed for nearly three months. Online for two-and-a-half months. As the stores were closed there was a big transformation to digital.

How much has online gained since then?

Online will also grow in the future because there is still a sentiment in the country where people do not feel safe going to physical stores, despite our efforts to make shopping experience as safe as possible. Also, there are still a lot of local restrictions and some stores are still closed. Almost no store is working with normal operating hours. So, yes, online stores and the share of that business is much bigger than it was. However, how big, I cannot say. It is important to understand that online is improving, but we believe that physical stores are very important for us, especially here in India with less than 50 stores and we will continue to grow them. Compared to last year, our customer base for online shoppers grew by 60%, largely driven by new shoppers online.

Will your store opening target for India change? Globally, you are shutting stores.

No, it will not. Before covid-19, we were opening one store per month. Now it will be a bit slower because of so much uncertainty in terms of licences, lockdowns, and restrictions. However, we will continue to expand. A good proof of this is that we are opening a store in Lucknow and will continue opening stores next year.

Globally, it’s more like consolidation. We know everything has a lifecycle and we are a 70-year-old company. There are stores that are not relevant any more, related to the location and changing customer behaviour.

Has covid changed the shopping habit of Indian consumers?

During the lockdown we saw much higher interest in kidswear. Overall, we saw an increase in casual wear, lounge wear, and basics. This trend was similar in men’s and women’s apparel. It is very interesting that while women are showing strong interest for casual and lounge wear, they continue to shop for fashion-forward assortments as well.

How will covid change the fashion industry?

Whoever has the right answer will be a very successful person. These kinds of situations always make people think. Some of them (consumers) are changing their behaviour. It’s good that people are thinking a bit about their consumption and where they are spending money. It’s more a question of how a customer is making that choice, how they decide where to buy the clothes from. Even though sustainability is coming into the picture, we still need to buy new clothes for different occasions. Here I believe the work that H&M has done for many years on sustainability will start to pay off.

How much will you invest in India over the next five years?

It’s difficult to quantify it in terms of money. Over the last five years, we opened almost 50 stores. I don’t see why in the next five years,why we can’t open many more stores, though it may not be 50. Today everything looks more pessimistic, but if we talk after one year it will be a very interesting conversation. It’s proved that our business idea is working well. We will know when we launch the H&M loyalty programme (Hello Member) in India. We will have even better conversations and personalized shopping experience for our customers. We have a strong digital store. We are in the marketplace. So we are all set for a successful next five years in the country.

