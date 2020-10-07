H&M set for a successful five years in India: Einola

Online will also grow in the future because there is still a sentiment in the country where people do not feel safe going to physical stores, despite our efforts to make shopping experience as safe as possible. Also, there are still a lot of local restrictions and some stores are still closed. Almost no store is working with normal operating hours. So, yes, online stores and the share of that business is much bigger than it was. However, how big, I cannot say. It is important to understand that online is improving, but we believe that physical stores are very important for us, especially here in India with less than 50 stores and we will continue to grow them. Compared to last year, our customer base for online shoppers grew by 60%, largely driven by new shoppers online.