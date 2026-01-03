H-1B visa delay: Amazon allows stuck Indian employees to work remotely, says report — What you need to know

US-based global e-commerce giant Amazon is reportedly allowing its Indian employees who are stranded due to the H-1B visa delay issue to work remotely from their home country until early March 2026, according to news portal Business Insider's report.

“Effective immediately, impacted employees who were in India as of 13 December 2025, and are awaiting their rescheduled visa appointment may work remotely until 2 March 2026,” according to the memo cited in the report.

However, the news report also highlighted that these Indian employees who are working remotely will not be allowed to code, make any strategic decisions, or even interact with customers during this time.

Advertisement

“All reviews, final decision making, and sign-offs should be undertaken outside India,” according to the memo cited in the news portal's report. The memo also reportedly highlighted that “in compliance with local laws, there are no exceptions to these restrictions.”

What if H-1B visa appointment is after the timeline? According to the agency report, the company's memo does not outline any guidance for employees whose visa appointments have been rescheduled beyond 2 March 2026 or for those employees who are stranded in another country.

Some US embassies and consulates have reportedly rescheduled their visa appointments as late as 2027, amid US President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration into the Western nation.

The queries sent by the news portal to Amazon have remained unanswered, and Amazon has not yet responded to a request for an official statement to Mint on the news development.

Advertisement

Is this a concern for employees? Amazon is among other IT and technology companies which are seeking to adapt to the dynamically changing immigration policy of the United States under the Trump administration.

As per multiple media reports, the US government is including a mandate to review the visa applicant's social media posts before issuing a visa to them. Hence, due to these additional applicant screening processes, embassies and consulates have rescheduled visa appointments by several months.

Google, Apple, Microsoft, and now Amazon are all working out ways to wade through the immigration crackdown from the federal government, while requesting the company's US workforce to avoid international travel to prevent stay outside the United States.

For Amazon employees in India with technical roles, the restrictions have raised questions about what type of work they will be able to due amid the restrictions.

Advertisement

“70 to 80% of my job is coding, testing, deploying, and documenting,” an Amazon software engineer told the news portal.

The e-commerce giant has filed 14,783 certified H-1B applications, including 23 for Whole Foods during the financial year ending 2024, according to the news portal's report.

List of Restrictions on Employees — Employees will not be able to do coding or perform troubleshooting, testing, or documentation.

All work must be remote from a residential address or other non-Amazon location.

Employees can not give the impression of authority to bind any Amazon entity or appoint an agent authorised to bind any Amazon entity to any contract or agreement.

Employees will not be able to make any strategic business decisions or conduct planning.

Employees will not be able to negotiate any contracts, sign/execute or otherwise related matters.

The employees will not be able to serve any customer or to any Amazon entity in the country where the employee is remotely working.

They cannot perform any activity relating to directing, controlling, or supervising or facilitating the day-to-day operations of any Amazon local entity.

Employees are not permitted to conduct hiring operations in India.

All employment-related matters will be decided by the Amazon US entity.

All reviews, final decision-making will be undertaken outside India.

AWS employees will have to adhere to the AWS Operating Guidance even when working remotely.