H‑1B visa fee hike impact? US largest private employer Walmart pauses job offers for work visa candidates

The United States' largest private employer, Walmart Inc., has halted offers to candidates requiring H-1B visas, Bloomberg reported, citing people aware of the development. This is the most recent incident highlighting how the US administration’s $100,000 visa fees have impacted workforce.

Advertisement

The current guideline mainly affects Walmart’s corporate staff,the report noted. The latest development comes after US President Donald Trump's imposed a $100,000 fee for new H-1B applications last month, a move reportedly aimed to overhaul the visa program and curb overuse.

Walmart is the largest employer of H-1B visa holders among major retail chains, with approximately 2,390 such employees, based on government data. This number is a small part of its overall US workforce of roughly 1.6 million.

Despite being a major employer of H-1B recipients, the retail giant employs fewer than Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., and other tech companies that depend on the visas.

“Walmart is committed to hiring and investing in the best talent to serve our customers, while remaining thoughtful about our H-1B hiring approach,” a Walmart spokeswoman told the news portal.

Advertisement

The administration also recently issued guidance exempting current visa holders from the fee if they change status, meaning that some immigrants — including those on current student visas — would be exempt from the fee. Still, Walmart and other employers would be required to make the $100,000 payment for workers they sought to hire under the H-1B program not already legally able to work in the US.

The pause to new H-1B hiring adds to the confusion that has beset employers and H-1B holders since the change was announced. Workers with visas say it’s frustrating to face the unpredictability around immigration policies when many have abided by US law, while employers say quotas on visas limit their ability to fill staffing.

Advertisement

“The new $100,000 visa fee will make it cost-prohibitive for U.S. employers, especially start-ups and small and midsize businesses, to utilize the H-1B program, which was created by Congress expressly to ensure that American businesses of all sizes can access the global talent they need to grow their operations here in the U.S.,” Neil Bradley, executive vice president of the Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement after the nation’s largest business lobbying group sued the Trump administration earlier this month over its visa system changes.

In response, the White House said the visa changes were legal and an “incremental step towards necessary reforms to the H-1B program.”

Critics have said the program — which was introduced in 1990 to address specific labor shortages — undermines employment of skilled US workers. Today, visas are used primarily by the tech industry, which has pointed to a dearth of professionals with science, math and computer skills. Universities and hospitals also rely on them to recruit researchers and lecturers.

Advertisement