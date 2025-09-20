H-1B visa fee hike: Nasscom issues first statement, says Sept 21 timeline for implementation a concern

India's technology industry body, the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), on Saturday, 20 September 2025, said that the US President Donald Trump imposed H-1B visa fee hike, and its 21 September 2025 deadline is set to become a cause for concern.

According to the news agency PTI's report, citing NASSCOM's official statement, the industry body expects this one-day deadline of the US government to create uncertainty amongst the businesses, professionals, and students around the world who depend on the H-1B visa to work in the United States.

“The timeline for implementation (anyone entering the U.S. after 12:01 a.m., September 21) is also a concern. A one-day deadline creates considerable uncertainty for businesses, professionals, and students across the world,” said NASSCOM in its statement.

What does Trump's H-1B visa fee hike mean? US President Donald Trump, on Friday, 19 September 2025, announced that the federal government is increasing the annual fee on H-1B visas for high-skill foreign professionals to $100,000 per year.

This move from the US government is set to impact Indian citizens who are working for global companies or Indian companies operating in the United States, as the H-1B visa is a mandatory requirement for foreign nationals to work in the Western nation.

NASSCOM also said that they are reviewing the finer details of Trump's order, but an adjustment of this extent can potentially impact the American job market and the overall US economy.

“While we are reviewing the finer details of the order, adjustments of this nature can potentially have ripple effects on America's innovation ecosystem and the wider job economy,” the industry body said, as per the statement cited in the agency report.

India's technology services companies with their operations in the United States will also be impacted by this order, as the business continuity for the onshore projects in the US may need changes, reported the news agency.

“Companies will work closely with clients to adapt and manage transitions,” they said.

Threat to US national security? The industry body, NASSCOM, also highlighted in its statement that India and India-centric companies follow all necessary governance and compliance in the US for H-1B processes, like paying the prevailing wages and contribute to the local economy and innovation partnerships with academia and startups, as per the news report.

They said that the H-1B workers for these companies are by no means a threat to national security in the United States.

Emphasising the need for high-skill talent in the US economy, NASSCOM highlighted that policy changes like these are best when they are introduced with adequate transition periods for people to plan effectively and minimise disruption.

