H-1B visas matter to JPMorgan: CEO Jamie Dimon explains, ‘US needs to remain attractive…’ — here’s why

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon opened up after US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation imposing a sweeping $100,000 fee for H-1B visas, widely used by the tech industry.

Dimon, in an interview with The Times of India, explained why the H-1B visa fee hike decision mattered to JPMorgan.

For the company, Dimon says, visas matter because it keeps moving people across the globe being a multinational company.

“For us, visas matter because we move people around globally—experts who get promoted to new jobs in different markets,” he said.

He said that the US should remain an attractive destination for immigrants.

“The challenge is that the US still needs to remain an attractive destination.”

In a separate interview with CNBC-TV18, the JPMorgan Chase CEO said that the $100,000 fee on H-1B visa “caught everyone off guard, prompting concern across companies that rely on skilled workers”.

Stressing on the importance of merit-based immigration, Jamie Dimon said US-based companies might interact with the government regarding the matter.

“I think it will finally settle down. That caught everyone off guard, and so we had a lot of phone calls over the weekend. What does it mean? And from what I understand, it means new H-1B visas and a lot of H-1Bs go there because they need the expertise. And so I'm sure a lot of people will be going to the American government explaining why we believe in it. I believe in merit-based immigration,” he said.

Also Read | JP Morgan CEO warns of risks to US economy from Trump tariffs: Details here

H-1B visa restrictions hits home for Jamie Dimon For Jamie Dimon, the fee imposed on H-1B visa is not just about the professional part of it. Trump's decision also hits closer to home for the JPMorgan Chase CEO.

“My grandparents were Greek immigrants who never finished high school," he told TOI.

"America is an immigrant nation, and that’s part of its core strength,” Dimon added.

Dimon is among the few business executives who have spoken up regarding the H-1B visa fee hike.