Hackers lurked in SolarWinds email system for at least 9 months, CEO says

Hackers lurked in SolarWinds email system for at least 9 months, CEO says3 min read . 01:36 PM IST
- Investigators still don’t know how the company was breached in attack that will cost millions
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The newly appointed chief executive of SolarWinds Corp. is still trying to unravel how his company became a primary vector for hackers in a massive attack revealed last year, but said evidence is emerging that they were lurking in the company’s Office 365 email system for months.
The hackers had accessed at least one of the company’s Office 365 accounts by December 2019, and then leapfrogged to other Office 365 accounts used by the company, Sudhakar Ramakrishna said in an interview Tuesday. “Some email accounts were compromised. That led them to compromise other email accounts and as a result our broader [Office] 365 environment was compromised," he said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.