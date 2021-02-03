Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Hackers lurked in SolarWinds email system for at least 9 months, CEO says
FILE PHOTO: The SolarWinds logo is seen outside its headquarters in Austin, Texas, U.S., December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Flores/File Photo

Hackers lurked in SolarWinds email system for at least 9 months, CEO says

3 min read . 01:36 PM IST Robert Mcmillan , The Wall Street Journal

  • Investigators still don’t know how the company was breached in attack that will cost millions

The newly appointed chief executive of SolarWinds Corp. is still trying to unravel how his company became a primary vector for hackers in a massive attack revealed last year, but said evidence is emerging that they were lurking in the company’s Office 365 email system for months.

The hackers had accessed at least one of the company’s Office 365 accounts by December 2019, and then leapfrogged to other Office 365 accounts used by the company, Sudhakar Ramakrishna said in an interview Tuesday. “Some email accounts were compromised. That led them to compromise other email accounts and as a result our broader [Office] 365 environment was compromised," he said.

