Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Hackers release stolen code from FIFA 21 on the dark web

Hackers release stolen code from FIFA 21 on the dark web

Premium
The hackers originally asked for $28 million (about 207 crore) for the stolen code, about 780GB worth of data. They had stolen the data by infiltrating EA’s internal Slack channels.
2 min read . 01:06 PM IST Livemint

  • Reports suggest that the hackers tried to blackmail EA with the theft at first, but released the data after failing to come to terms with the company over payments

NEW DELHI : Hackers who stole the source code for video game company Electronic Arts’ (EA) FIFA 21 have released the code on the dark web. According to reports, the hackers tried to blackmail EA with the theft at first, but released the data after failing to come to terms with the company over payments.

Hackers who stole the source code for video game company Electronic Arts’ (EA) FIFA 21 have released the code on the dark web. According to reports, the hackers tried to blackmail EA with the theft at first, but released the data after failing to come to terms with the company over payments.

The hackers originally asked for $28 million (about 207 crore) for the stolen code, about 780GB worth of data. They had stolen the data by infiltrating EA’s internal Slack channels. The company refused to pay the ransom, reportedly because the data stolen didn’t hold any sensitive information. “Following the incident, we’ve already made security improvements and do not expect an impact on our games or business. We are actively working with law enforcement officials and other experts as part of this ongoing criminal investigation," the company told The Record.

The hackers originally asked for $28 million (about 207 crore) for the stolen code, about 780GB worth of data. They had stolen the data by infiltrating EA’s internal Slack channels. The company refused to pay the ransom, reportedly because the data stolen didn’t hold any sensitive information. “Following the incident, we’ve already made security improvements and do not expect an impact on our games or business. We are actively working with law enforcement officials and other experts as part of this ongoing criminal investigation," the company told The Record.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The stolen data first appeared on the dark web and underground forums on June 11. At the time, the hackers said they had stolen application programming interface (API) keys for the upcoming version of the game, FIFA 2022, as well. They also said they had acquired software development kits (SDKs) for Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Source code from the game engine for other high value EA games, such as Battlefield and Madden, had also been stolen.

“Proprietary source code getting leaked is definitely not good news. This is serious IP (intellectual property) theft where hackers are able to harvest precious information, being able to see the inner workings of a game, exploit security gaps, and even reverse-engineer games for malicious purposes. Besides the loss of reputation from the leak and IP loss, the impacted companies also suffer huge monetary loss both from investments made and future revenue," said Prakash Bell, head of customer success, regional SE lead, Check Point Software Technologies, India & Saarc, at the time.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

India’s gender gap in vaccination coverage narrowed in July

Premium

Sensex opens flat; metal and realty stocks under pressure

Premium

HCL pips Cognizant to become the fourth-largest IT comp ...

Premium

What does turnover ratio say about mutual funds?

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!