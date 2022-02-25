New Delhi: Home appliances and consumer electronics company Haier, on Friday announced the inauguration of its new factory for deep freezer manufacturing at its first industrial park in Ranjangaon, Pune.

The move is aimed at boosting domestic production in line with the Centre’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The investment will help Haier scale up the annual production capacity of deep freezer products to 5,00,000 units.

“Haier has been strengthening its focus to producing premium products through local manufacturing in India. The new deep freezer factory will enable the brand to manufacture products that cater to the evolving needs of the local market. The expansion will likewise serve as an open door for better business partnerships, bringing about an expanded growth with increased local production and lesser imports of products," the company said in a statement.

In 2015, the Haier Group signed an MoU with the Government of Maharashtra to invest ₹600 crore towards setting up its first industrial park in India. The park was inaugurated in 2017.

The inauguration of this factory will not just scale up our production capacity but will also help us in creating customised solutions specifically for the Indian market in a more time-efficient manner, said Satish NS, President, Haier Appliances India.

The development will also decrease the company’s dependence on imports and simultaneously increase its exports from India in the near term.

“Haier's commitment to consistently introduce India-centric innovative products that deliver on the promise of quality to its consumers is a true testament to the brand's continuing growth and success. In recent years, the company has made considerable investments to expand its extensive distribution and after-sales network across the country to better serve customers everywhere," the company added.

In India, Haier has a nationwide operation and a vast distribution network across the country along with a manufacturing facility in Pune, Maharashtra. It sells a range of refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, TVs, water heaters, freezers to microwave ovens in India.

