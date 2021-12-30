New Delhi: Home appliances and consumer electronics company Haier on Thursday named Satish N.S, as president of the company's India operations, succeeding Eric Braganza who is set to retire as president, Haier Appliances India, effective 1 January 2022.

Braganza will continue to mentor the team as a consultant. He will also continue to be president of industry body Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA).

“Effective 01 January, 2022, Satish N.S, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Haier Appliances India, will be taking over as President of the company,"the company announced in a statement.

Braganza is a veteran in the consumer durables industry, having spent 35 years in the sector. He has been spearheading Haier India since September 2009. In September 2021, he was appointed president of CEAMA for the term 2021-23.

Headquartered in New Delhi, Haier India has pan-India operations; it also has a manufacturing facility in Pune, Maharashtra. In India, it sells refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, TVs, water heaters, freezers and microwave ovens.

“The last few years have been critical in the growth of the brand as we focused aggressively on not just expanding Haier’s market presence, but also in strengthening our customer service and improving our product line-up by increasing our investments to make Haier’s local manufacturing more robust," Braganza said in the statement.

“Under Braganza’s leadership, Haier India continued to record phenomenal year-on-year growth over the last few years to become one of the most prominent brands in the home appliances and consumer electronics industry. His management prowess proved instrumental during Haier's expansion in India, playing a pivotal role in establishing partnerships with some of the largest national and regional retailers in the country. Amongst his many contributions to the organization was creating a strong and stable team of core members and promoting the spirit of micro-entrepreneurship in them to drive success for the brand in India," the local arm of the home appliances company said.

Braganza is an alumnus of Sri Ram College of Commerce, New Delhi. Prior to joining Haier, Braganza held senior management positions in the consumer durables sector—working as chief operating officer at Electrolux Hyundai Division and as director of exports, sales and marketing at Videocon Industries.

Besides Videocon Industries, he has worked in companies like Novino Batteries, Sylvania Laxman and NEB Electronics.

