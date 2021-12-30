Haier India's Eric Braganza set to retire, Satish NS named president of company

“Under Braganza’s leadership, Haier India continued to record phenomenal year-on-year growth over the last few years to become one of the most prominent brands in the home appliances and consumer electronics industry. His management prowess proved instrumental during Haier's expansion in India, playing a pivotal role in establishing partnerships with some of the largest national and regional retailers in the country. Amongst his many contributions to the organization was creating a strong and stable team of core members and promoting the spirit of micro-entrepreneurship in them to drive success for the brand in India," the local arm of the home appliances company said.