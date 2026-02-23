HAL addresses LCA Tejas ‘accident’, works with Air Force for resolution – Here's what the PSU said

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Monday, 23 February, addressed reports that the Indian Air Force (IAF) had grounded the entire fleet of Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA) and clarified that there was no crash. The event involving LCA Tejas was only a minor technical incident, the state-owned firm informed in an exchange filing.

“HAL acknowledges the recent media reports on the LCA Tejas incident and wishes to provide factual clarification. There has been no reported crash of the LCA Tejas. The event in question was a minor technical incident on ground,” the filing read.

Advertisement

The Maharatna PSU clarified following reports that the IAF grounded the entire fleet of Tejas light combat aircraft after an accident earlier this month. The fighter jet’s airframe was severely damaged in the incident, PTI reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

HAL assured that LCA Tejas has a top safety record among fighter aircraft. Meanwhile, the company informed that it is conducting a detailed analysis and working with the air force to resolve the issue promptly.

“LCA Tejas maintains one of the world’s best safety records among contemporary fighter aircraft. As a standard operating procedure, the issue is being analysed in depth and HAL is working closely with the Indian Air Force for a speedy resolution,” HAL said.

The current safety measures have been adopted for extensive technical scrutiny, sources familiar with the matter told the news agency.

Advertisement

Also Read | Tejas crash: IAF grounds entire fleet after third accident in two years

About LCA Tejas incident The reported incident occurred on 7 February 2026. This was the third accident involving the Tejas jets, built by the Aeronautical Development Agency.

According to the report, the aircraft's airframe suffered severe damage following a suspected brake failure. The jet overshot the runway at a front-line airbase. The pilot emerged uninjured from the incident. The aircraft, which had just taken part in a training sortie, was returning to the base when a system malfunction occurred, prompting the pilot to eject.

The most recent incident occurred months after the aircraft crash in Dubai. The Tejas crash at the Dubai Airshow in November 2025 resulted in the death of the pilot. This was the second crash in Tejas' history since its service began in 2015. The first Tejas accident occurred in March 2024, when a fighter jet crashed near Jaisalmer.

Advertisement

HAL shares take a hit Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics fell up to 4.5% during the day, mainly due to a third accident involving the Tejas jet, leading investors to reassess risks related to execution and delivery visibility, Mint reported earlier.