HAL, GE sign agreement on jet engines

New Delhi: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and GE Aerospace, a subsidiary of Boston-headquartered General Electric, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that could potentially pave the way for the manufacturing of jet engines in India.

The agreement includes the potential joint production of GE Aerospace’s F414 engines in India and the engines will be used to power Tejas fighter jets, GE said. The US company is also expected to fulfil an order of 99 F404 engines that will support India’s Light Combat Aircraft programme.

The comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on an official visit to the United States.

“This is a historic agreement made possible by our longstanding partnership with India and HAL," said H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of GE, in a press release. “We are proud to play a role in advancing President Biden and Prime Minister Modi’s vision of closer coordination between the two nations. Our F414 engines are unmatched and will offer important economic and national security benefits for both countries as we help our customers produce the highest quality engines to meet the needs of their military fleet.’

“With more than five million flight hours and eight nations with F414-powered aircraft in operation or on order, the F414 continues to exceed goals for reliability and time on wing. To date, more than 1,600 F414 engines have been delivered globally," General Electric (GE) said in a press release.

While India had shortlisted the GE F414 engine over a decade back, stringent export controls prevented a deal from going through. However, with deepening defence ties between India and the US, the deal made it back onto the agenda.

India has traditionally struggled to manufacture an advanced jet engine domestically, as demonstrated by the underperformance of its Kaveri engine. Currently, only a select few countries like the US, the UK, Russia and France are fully capable of manufacturing advanced jet engines.