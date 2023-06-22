HAL, GE sign agreement on jet engines

HAL, GE sign agreement on jet engines1 min read 22 Jun 2023, 05:58 PM IST
The agreement includes the potential joint production of GE Aerospace’s F414 engines in India and the engines will be used to power Tejas fighter jets. The US company is also expected to fulfil an order of 99 F404 that will support India’s Light Combat Aircraft programme.
New Delhi: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and GE Aerospace, a subsidiary of Boston-headquartered General Electric, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that could potentially pave the way for the manufacturing of jet engines in India.
