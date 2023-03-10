HAL announces dividend of 20. Check details here

State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited reported a net profit of ₹1,155.2 crore, up 23.8 per cent year-on-year as against ₹933.4 crore reported in the year-ago period. Revenue from Operations fell 3.9% to ₹5,665.5 crore in the December quarter as compared to ₹5,893.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.