Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd on Tuesday approved stock split in the proportion of 1:2 and declared a final dividend and of ₹15 for the FY 2022-23.

The company in its regulatory filing informed of stock split of existing one equity share of face value of ₹10 each fully paid up into two equity shares of ₹5 each fully paid up.

"The Board recommended stock split of existing 1 equity share of the face value of ₹10 each fully paid up into 2 equity shares of ₹5 each fully paid up," said HAL in a filing.

The company has fixed September 29 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the proposed split of shares.

A stock split is usually done to increase the liquidity of the stock in the market. Investors who are holding the stock till record date will receive the new shares in demat accounts and the stock price will be adjusted according to the split ratio.

HAL's board has declared a final dividend of ₹15 per equity share of ₹10 each, i.e., 150 per cent which shall be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of its approval.

Additionally, the stock has today taken off the Future & Options (F&O) ban list. Due to its futures and options contracts exceeding the open interest caps, the stock was suspended from trading on June 26.

Hindustan Aeronautics shares opened 1.1 per cent higher at ₹3739.50 on BSE on Tuesday.

The stock's PE is 21x, while its ROE and ROCE are 30% and 31%, respectively. In just one year, the stock rose by 107%; in two years, it rose by 258%; and in three years, it rose by more than 400%.

On Tuesday, the company's scrip was trading 0.46 per cent down at ₹3,683 on BSE.