HAL extends C B Ananthakrishnan tenure as MD for six months
The company said that his tenure extended for six months from 1st February, 2023.
State-owned aerospace and defence company, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), on Tuesday announced that Ananthakrishnan, Director (Finance) tenure as chairman and managing director has been extended for a period of six months.
