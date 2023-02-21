State-owned aerospace and defence company, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), on Tuesday announced that Ananthakrishnan, Director (Finance) tenure as chairman and managing director has been extended for a period of six months.

The company said that his tenure extended for six months from 1st February, 2023.

“Ministry of Defence vide its Letter of even no. dated 20th February, 2023 has conveyed the approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) for extension of the additional charge for the post of Chairman & Managing Director of the Company assigned to Shri C B Ananthakrishnan, Director (Finance) of the Company, for a further period of six months from 1st February, 2023 or till further orders, whichever is earlier," said HAL in its regulatory filing.

He took additional charge of the post of Chairman & Managing Director of the company following the superannuation of R Madhavan as CMD HAL on July 31.

State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited reported a net profit of ₹1,155.2 crore, up 23.8% year-on-year as against ₹933.4 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Revenue from Operations fell 3.9% to ₹5,665.5 crore in the December quarter as compared to ₹5,893.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

EBITDA or Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization dropped 31% to ₹985.5 crore in Q3FY23 as against ₹1,428.5 cr YoY, with a margin of 17.4%.

Shares of the company were trading 2.35 per cent higher at ₹2,647.50 apiece on BSE.