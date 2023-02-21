HAL extends C B Ananthakrishnan tenure as MD for six months

“Ministry of Defence vide its Letter of even no. dated 20th February, 2023 has conveyed the approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) for extension of the additional charge for the post of Chairman & Managing Director of the Company assigned to Shri C B Ananthakrishnan, Director (Finance) of the Company, for a further period of six months from 1st February, 2023 or till further orders, whichever is earlier," said HAL in its regulatory filing.

