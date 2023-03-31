HAL records highest-ever revenue of 26,500 cr for FY 22-23

HAL records highest-ever revenue of ₹26,500 cr for FY 22-231 min read . 07:36 PM IST
- HAL's order book stood at around ₹82,000 crore at the end of March 2023
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited said on Friday it has registered highest-ever revenue from operations of ₹26,500 crore (provisional and unaudited) for the financial year 2022-23. This is against ₹24,620 in the previous financial year, representing an eight per cent growth.
“Despite the challenges of supply chain disruptions due to geo-political situations, the Company could achieve the targeted growth in the top line. This was possible with the increased thrust on indigenisation and with the available inventory," said HAL CMD, C B Ananthakrishnan.
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's order book stood at around ₹82,000 crore at the end of March 2023 after liquidation of the supplies during 2022-23
During the year, the company received fresh contracts of around ₹26,000 crore which includes manufacturing contracts for 70 HTT -40, 6 Do-228 Aircraft and PSL V launch vehicles.
In addition, on ROH front fresh order to the tune of ₹16,600 crores was received during the year.
The cash flow of HAL has improved with payments of around ₹25,000 crores received from the various defence customers during FY 2022-23.
"During the year, the income tax refund of ₹1,798 crores including interest ofRs. 542 Crores has been received consequent to the favorable decision of the IT AT," said HAL in its filing.
HAL has paid an interim dividend of ₹40 per share during the current financial year representing 400% on the face value ofRs. 10 per share.
It has also paid a final dividend of ₹10 per share for the financial year 2021-22.
On Friday, the company's share ended 1.32 per cent up at ₹2,740 on BSE.
