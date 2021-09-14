Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HAL, Rolls-Royce ink pact for Make-in-India Adour engine parts for global markets

HAL, Rolls-Royce ink pact for Make-in-India Adour engine parts for global markets

Rolls-Royce aims to strengthen the ecosystem for Adour engines in India by building on HAL’s existing capabilities for manufacturing and supporting the Adour engines for Indian customers over several decades.
2 min read . 05:31 PM IST Livemint

  •  This follows the MoU signed by Rolls-Royce and HAL during the Aero India 2021 to establish an Authorized Maintenance Centre for Adour at HAL to support international military customers and operators

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Rolls-Royce (RR) on Tuesday signed an agreement for Make-in-India Adour engine parts to support the latter's international defence customer base. 

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Rolls-Royce (RR) on Tuesday signed an agreement for Make-in-India Adour engine parts to support the latter's international defence customer base. 

Through this partnership, Rolls-Royce aims to strengthen the ecosystem for Adour engines in India by building on HAL’s existing capabilities for manufacturing and supporting the Adour engines for Indian customers over several decades, HAL said in a statement. 

Through this partnership, Rolls-Royce aims to strengthen the ecosystem for Adour engines in India by building on HAL’s existing capabilities for manufacturing and supporting the Adour engines for Indian customers over several decades, HAL said in a statement. 

This follows the MoU signed by Rolls-Royce and HAL during the Aero India 2021 to establish an Authorized Maintenance Centre for Adour at HAL to support international military customers and operators.

Commenting on the development,  HAL CMD R Madhavan said that with over 30 years’ experience of supporting repair and maintenance services for the Adour engines in India, the Hindustan Aeronautics has the capability and capacity to support a large defence customer base. 

"This is the first order for supply of spares for the Adour Global Supply chain. We plan to be a key player in the supply chain of Adour engines and expect more orders to follow. We look forward to working with Rolls-Royce to build on this capability to serve global market for supply of spares and MRO of Adour engines. This new partnership will create avenues for the two companies to expand the defence sourcing footprint in India," he added. 

On the partnership with HAL, Kishore Jayaraman, President, Rolls-Royce India and South Asia from Rolls-Royce said, “Our valued partnership with HAL has grown from strength to strength over the last few decades and this is a significant step towards strengthening the defence manufacturing ecosystem in India, and to help catapult India’s vision for the defence sector to ‘make in India’ for the world."

Executive Vice President – Business Development and Future Programmes (Defence), Rolls-Royce, Alex Zino, said, "We are excited to expand our long-standing partnership with HAL to support long term sustainment of our Adour engines for both Indian and global customers". 

“This is our first defence supplies agreement in India and creates an opportunity for India to increase its defence exports given the robust demand forecast for high precision components in this sector," he added.

