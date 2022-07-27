HAL signs $100 mn contract with Honeywell for HTT-40 Engines

HAL signs $100 mn contract with Honeywell for HTT-40 Engines2 min read . 06:37 PM IST
- HAL and Honeywell are exploring other areas such as 1MW Turbo Generators, manufacturing, Repair & Overhaul of TPE 331-10GP / 12JR engines for variants of Dornier.
Government-owned Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) on Wednesday signed a contract aggregating to $100 million with US-based Honeywell for the supply and manufacture of 88 TPE331-12B engines/kits along with maintenance and support services to power the Hindustan Trainer Aircraft (HTT-40). Being a single shaft turboprop engine, the TPE331-12B is equipped with an integral inlet and gearbox, two-stage centrifugal compressor, power turbine, gearbox, three-stage axial turbine, and turbine exhaust diffuser as well as EEC for reliable power and outstanding operational characteristics.
The HTT-40 prototypes are powered by TPE331-12B engines and have been serving well since 2014.
The contract was signed by Eric Walters, Sr. Director OE Sales, Honeywell, and B Krishna Kumar, Executive Director (E & IMGT) here in the presence of R Madhavan, CMD, HAL.
Madhavan said, "HAL has successfully developed Basic Trainer Aircraft (HTT-40) to address the basic training requirements of the IAF. There is a potential requirement of 70 aircraft. The contract for the same with IAF is under advanced stage of approval."
Meanwhile, Walters said, “We are proud of our four decade long partnership with HAL and happy to extend our relationship with this new order."
“The TPE331-12 family of engines has proven itself in operations all over the world, and we have committed to support and deliver engines as well as kits within the stipulated schedule to meet the requirements of the IAF. Honeywell is committed to support export of HTT-40 aircraft in coming years along with other engine programmes which are currently on radar. This contract would pave the way for future collaboration between HAL and Honeywell," Walters further added.
In the regulatory filing, HAL said, entering into this 'Manufacturing & Repair license agreement for Honeywell TPE331-12B Turboprop engine' marks a major milestone in the execution of 70 HTT-40 aircraft contract with IAF.
HAL is working closely with Honeywell for its support for the export potential of HTT-40, it said.
On BSE, HAL shares closed at ₹1938.45 apiece higher by ₹56.95 or 3.03%. The company's market valuation is around ₹64,819.34 crore.