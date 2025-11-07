HAL signs deal with GE Aerospace for 113 jet engines for Tejas light combat aircraft programme: What we know

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) on 7 November notified the exchanges that it has entered into an agreement with US-based General Electric Company, for 113 units of F404-GE-IN20 engines and a support package for the execution of the 97 LCA Mk1A programme.
It added that the contract for the 97 LCA Mk 1A was signed in September 2025, while the engine deliveries would be from 2027 to 2032.
According to a PTI report, HAL's agreement for the 113 jet engines from GE comes for its Tejas light combat aircraft programme. Here's all we know:
Tejas is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments. It has been designed to undertake the air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles, the PTI report added.
According to Sunil, the LCA Mk1A aircraft will have 70% indigenous content, featuring advanced systems such as the UTTAM Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar and Swayam Raksha Kavach electronic warfare suite.
He added that around 50% of the material content used in the manufacturing of the plane craft will come from the Indian private sector. “By financial year 2032-33, we will finish all 180 aircraft. That is the target,” he added.
