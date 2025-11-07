Subscribe

HAL signs deal with GE Aerospace for 113 jet engines for Tejas light combat aircraft programme: What we know

HAL has signed a deal with GE Aerospace to acquire 113 jet engines for the Tejas light combat aircraft, with deliveries starting in 2027 and concluding by 2032. Here's what we know about the agreement.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated7 Nov 2025, 07:52 PM IST
Advertisement
HAL has signed a deal with GE Aerospace to acquire 97 jet engines for the Tejas light combat aircraft, with deliveries starting in 2027 and concluding by 2032.
HAL has signed a deal with GE Aerospace to acquire 97 jet engines for the Tejas light combat aircraft, with deliveries starting in 2027 and concluding by 2032.(via ANI on X (Twitter))

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) on 7 November notified the exchanges that it has entered into an agreement with US-based General Electric Company, for 113 units of F404-GE-IN20 engines and a support package for the execution of the 97 LCA Mk1A programme.

Advertisement

It added that the contract for the 97 LCA Mk 1A was signed in September 2025, while the engine deliveries would be from 2027 to 2032.

Also Read | Elon Musk’s ‘trillionaire’ status not guaranteed — The devil is in the details

HAL-GE Aerospace deal: What we know

According to a PTI report, HAL's agreement for the 113 jet engines from GE comes for its Tejas light combat aircraft programme. Here's all we know:

  • Delivery of the F404-GE-IN20 engines under the agreement is scheduled to begin next year, 2027, with supplies to be completed by 2032, officials told the news agency.
  • Further, a deal for engines and a support package for the execution of the 97 Light Combat Aircraft Mk1A programme was completed in September.
  • According to the Defence Ministry, the 62,370 crore deal between GE and HAL to procure 97 Tejas MK-1A light combat aircraft is for the Indian Air Force.
  • HAL's CMD Dr DK Sunil, in September, described the decision to supply 97 LCA Mk1A aircraft to IAF as a “red letter day”, reflecting confidence in HAL's capabilities and India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, as per an ANI report.

Advertisement
Also Read | Rohini Nilekani to Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw — most generous women donors in India

Tejas, Aatmanirbhar Bharat and more

Tejas is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments. It has been designed to undertake the air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles, the PTI report added.

According to Sunil, the LCA Mk1A aircraft will have 70% indigenous content, featuring advanced systems such as the UTTAM Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar and Swayam Raksha Kavach electronic warfare suite.

He added that around 50% of the material content used in the manufacturing of the plane craft will come from the Indian private sector. “By financial year 2032-33, we will finish all 180 aircraft. That is the target,” he added.

(With inputs from Agencies)

 
 
HALIndian Air ForceHindustan Aeronautics Ltd
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesNewsHAL signs deal with GE Aerospace for 113 jet engines for Tejas light combat aircraft programme: What we know
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP