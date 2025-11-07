HAL signs deal with GE Aerospace for 113 jet engines for Tejas light combat aircraft programme: What we know

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) on 7 November notified the exchanges that it has entered into an agreement with US-based General Electric Company, for 113 units of F404-GE-IN20 engines and a support package for the execution of the 97 LCA Mk1A programme.

Advertisement

It added that the contract for the 97 LCA Mk 1A was signed in September 2025, while the engine deliveries would be from 2027 to 2032.

HAL-GE Aerospace deal: What we know According to a PTI report, HAL's agreement for the 113 jet engines from GE comes for its Tejas light combat aircraft programme. Here's all we know:

Delivery of the F404-GE-IN20 engines under the agreement is scheduled to begin next year, 2027, with supplies to be completed by 2032, officials told the news agency.

Further, a deal for engines and a support package for the execution of the 97 Light Combat Aircraft Mk1A programme was completed in September.

According to the Defence Ministry, the ₹ 62,370 crore deal between GE and HAL to procure 97 Tejas MK-1A light combat aircraft is for the Indian Air Force.

62,370 crore deal between GE and HAL to procure 97 Tejas MK-1A light combat aircraft is for the Indian Air Force. HAL's CMD Dr DK Sunil, in September, described the decision to supply 97 LCA Mk1A aircraft to IAF as a “red letter day”, reflecting confidence in HAL's capabilities and India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, as per an ANI report.

Advertisement

Tejas, Aatmanirbhar Bharat and more Tejas is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments. It has been designed to undertake the air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles, the PTI report added.

According to Sunil, the LCA Mk1A aircraft will have 70% indigenous content, featuring advanced systems such as the UTTAM Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar and Swayam Raksha Kavach electronic warfare suite.

He added that around 50% of the material content used in the manufacturing of the plane craft will come from the Indian private sector. “By financial year 2032-33, we will finish all 180 aircraft. That is the target,” he added.